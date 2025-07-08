HM Payson & Co. Has $92,000 Holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 32.8% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $296.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

