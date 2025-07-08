HM Payson & Co. Buys 54 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 270.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in KLA by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $928.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.11.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

