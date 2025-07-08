HM Payson & Co. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

