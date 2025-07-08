Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $232.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

