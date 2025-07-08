HM Payson & Co. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,613,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,846 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,971,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Amcor by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

