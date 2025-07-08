HM Payson & Co. Takes $29,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,431,000 after buying an additional 749,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,138,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,138,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,088 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after purchasing an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:CM opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.19%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

