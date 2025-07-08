Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

DUHP opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

