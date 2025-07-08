Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4,756.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.06.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

