Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 202 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SAP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SAP by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The firm has a market cap of $374.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.