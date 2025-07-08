Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $162.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

