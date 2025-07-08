Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 194 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

