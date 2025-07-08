Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.