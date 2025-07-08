Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,189,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,238,000 after buying an additional 106,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,744,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,468,000 after buying an additional 439,722 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 524,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

STVN opened at €24.23 ($28.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €25.88 ($30.45). The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.97.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

