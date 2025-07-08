Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.5%
STVN opened at €24.23 ($28.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €25.88 ($30.45). The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.97.
Stevanato Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Stevanato Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
