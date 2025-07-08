Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $18.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,613.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

