B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

B&G Foods Stock Down 7.3%

NYSE:BGS opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4,994.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,264,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 15,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 744,898 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,574.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 685,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 644,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

