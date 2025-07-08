Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

