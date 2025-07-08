Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE WFC opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

