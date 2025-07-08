Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.29. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

