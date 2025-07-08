Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 606,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 386,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 356,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.79%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

