IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.63. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $172,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,746 shares of company stock worth $7,500,196. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

