Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $47,000 in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,176.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,472,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHE opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $553.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

