28,521 Shares in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after buying an additional 166,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $15,533,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4%

Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

