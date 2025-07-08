United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,253,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,176,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total transaction of $856,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $3,142,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.54. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

