World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 11,398 iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.42.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.