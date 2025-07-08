World Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

World Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

