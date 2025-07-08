Comparing Sampo (SAXPY) and Its Competitors

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – PROP&CASLTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sampo to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 15.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Sampo Competitors 8.98% 10.52% 3.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Sampo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Sampo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion $1.25 billion 23.79 Sampo Competitors $24.90 billion $4.57 billion 15.63

Sampo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sampo. Sampo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sampo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Sampo Competitors 467 2750 2970 117 2.43

As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies have a potential upside of 2.77%. Given Sampo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sampo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sampo rivals beat Sampo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

