OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,855,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after acquiring an additional 326,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in HDFC Bank by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

