Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,811,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

