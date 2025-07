Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and traded as low as $47.05. Arcadis shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 234 shares.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.