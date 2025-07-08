Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capstone Cos. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Capstone Cos. shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,250 shares.
Capstone Cos. Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Capstone Cos. Company Profile
Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.
