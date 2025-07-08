Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as low as $16.50. Terumo shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 184,661 shares.

Terumo Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Terumo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.