Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as low as C$0.87. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 247,687 shares traded.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

