Entain (LON:ENT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 924.35 ($12.58) and last traded at GBX 910.20 ($12.39), with a volume of 896035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.20 ($12.47).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Entain Trading Up 3.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

The company has a market cap of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 1,606,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £14,744,401.92 ($20,068,602.04). Insiders have sold a total of 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

