JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.69), with a volume of 2818447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.66).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £526.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.85 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

