Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Up 34.3% – Still a Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shot up 34.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 519,972,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 79,685,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £7.62 million, a PE ratio of -916.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

