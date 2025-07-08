Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 31% – What’s Next?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) shot up 31% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,189,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Westhaven Gold Stock Up 31.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

