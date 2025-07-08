Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 435 SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

