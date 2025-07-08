Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

