IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 5,218 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

