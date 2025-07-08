Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NVBW opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of -0.51.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NVBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NVBW was launched on Oct 31, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

