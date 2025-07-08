Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HES shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $143.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.