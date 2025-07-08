Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.