Analysts Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $78.29

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.29.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $87.47 on Thursday. ATI has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,924,234.34. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,031,000 after acquiring an additional 191,823 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ATI by 14.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 418.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

