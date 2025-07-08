Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,267,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $162,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

