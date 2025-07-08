Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 103,764 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $160,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

