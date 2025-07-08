Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 566,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $237,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $62,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $71,893,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.11.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $545.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

