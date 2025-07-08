Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 763,982 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $236,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

