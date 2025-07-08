Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $210,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.71 and a 12-month high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

