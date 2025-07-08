HM Payson & Co. Invests $60,000 in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.6%

TRP stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.51%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.