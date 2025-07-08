Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,836,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $199,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

